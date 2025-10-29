PITTSBURGH — State and local leaders celebrated a major milestone in Downtown Pittsburgh’s revitalization on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Market Square Modernization: First look at new shared streetscape, other updates on project

A ceremonial beam signing marked the halfway point in construction for the Market Square modernization project. The beam, a steel column, will be enclosed in Market Square’s new pavilion.

“Market Square’s construction is halfway there and right on track,” said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

The Market Square project is a key initiative in the $600 million project to reimagine the heart of Downtown.

“Downtown’s transformation is a testament to our region’s tenacity and willingness to not just imagine a better tomorrow but work collaboratively towards it,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Construction resumes at Pittsburgh’s Market Square after permitting problem

Construction on the north side of the Square is nearing completion, according to the mayor’s office.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the progress we’ve made in our efforts to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh,” Mayor Ed Gainey said.

Scheduled for completion in April 2026, the updated Market Square will boast a new streetscape with upgraded infrastructure.

“It is remarkable to see the transformation that can take place in just one year when projects have vision, commitment and engaged partners across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.

Leaders sign beam to celebrate Market Square modernization halfway point

The collaborative Downtown initiative was announced on Oct. 25, 2024.

“Over the past year, real progress has been made to create new housing opportunities, improve safety and bring new vibrancy to the Golden Triangle — and we’re just getting started," Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger said.

Work is also underway for Arts Landing in the Cultural District and the Point State Park improvement project.

Additionally, county officials say close to $100 million has been committed to Downtown residential conversion projects, and various efforts continue to improve public safety, human services and cleanliness in the Golden Triangle.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group