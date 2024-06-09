Blood drive held in honor of Jefferson Hills police officer killed in crash

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A blood drive in the South Hills honored a police officer who was killed while on duty.

Jefferson Hills officer Dale Provins was hit head-on during a crash in 2020.

To honor him, his son holds a blood drive every year. This year the blood drive was held at the Jefferson Hills Library.

The local police chief came out to donate at this year’s drove and said it is important to him that he keeps the memory of Officer Provins alive.

“We’re just here to support our fallen officer,” said Chief Ron Dziezgawski Jr. “We need to keep his memory alive and what better way to do that than by saving lives with a bunch of blood draws and donating blood?”

The blood drive featured a fundraiser for the officer’s scholarship fund with auctions and food trucks.

This was the fourth time the blood drive has been held.

