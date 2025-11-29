Blood drive held in memory of baby boy who died from pediatric cancer

LATROBE, Pa. — A blood drive was held in Latrobe by the nonprofit organization Juno’s Rockets to honor the memory of Juno, a baby boy who died from pediatric cancer.

Juno died at just three months old from a rare and aggressive pediatric cancer, prompting his family and supporters to take action to help others affected by similar conditions.

“There is a disparity between adult and pediatric cancer as far as research, funding, support and we wanted to bridge that gap,” said Faryn Wolff of Juno’s Rockets.

The blood drive on Friday was organized as a gift that will keep giving, as a single blood donation can save more than one life.

