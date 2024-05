LUZERNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A boat burst into flames in Luzerne Township Friday.

The boat caught fire in the area of River Road just before 4 p.m.

A viewer video sent to Channel 11 shows heavy black smoke billowing from the charred top of the boat.

Fayette County 911 said no one was hurt in the blaze.

