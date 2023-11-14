Body found in Allegheny River near Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River near Penn Hills.

Police responded to the 4700 block of Allegheny River Boulevard, near Sandy Creek Road.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw river rescue crews removing the body from the river.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit was requested to respond.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

