Body found on shoreline of Ohio River in 2023 identified as missing Wilkins Township teen

WELLSVILLE, Ohio — A body found on the shoreline of the Ohio River in Wellsville, Ohio in 2023 has been identified as a missing teenager from Wilkins Township.

Jayshawn Fountain, 17, was reported missing in February 2023. His body was found on the shoreline of the Ohio River on April 5, 2023.

In a Facebook post, the Wellsville police department said Jayshawn’s body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s office.

Police said they checked local and surrounding states’ missing person reports and submitted DNA and fingerprint evidence but had no luck identifying his remains.

An identification was officially made in June, police said.

