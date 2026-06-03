Boil advisory lifted in Belle Vernon

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A boil advisory has been lifted in Belle Vernon.

The Municipal Authority of Bette Vernon initially issued the advisory on Sunday out of an abundance of caution following routine maintenance work on the reservoir that may have caused contamination.

Subsequent water testing between May 31 and June 2 confirmed no contamination was detected at any point during the advisory period.

The water authority thanks its customers for their patience, understanding, and cooperation throughout this process.

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