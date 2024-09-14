Boil water advisory issued for Clarion County community

EAST BRADY, Pa. — A boil water advisory has been issued for a Clarion County community.

All East Brady Water customers are under a boil water advisory.

Officials say a faulty sensor malfunctioned and caused a drop in water pressure which could allow contamination to enter the system.

Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute before using it. They can also use bottled water.

Officials say the tank is being refilled and the problem has been addressed.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the East Brady Borough Water System plant operator at 724-526-5531 or by calling 724-954-7080.

The community will be alerted when the advisory is lifted, officials say.

