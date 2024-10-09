Boutique La Passerelle to close after unexpected passing of owner

PITTSBURGH — Instead of a loss of business from too few customers, the closing of one of downtown’s few clothing stores comes after the loss of its owner.

The website for Boutique La Passerelle, a clothing store focused on women’s apparel from European brands, announced the independent store is poised to close on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the aftermath of owner Adele Morelli’s surprise passing last month during a trip to Portugal.

With a closing sale underway, the shuttering of the store on Wood Street ends a nearly 14-year run for the clothing boutique, in which Morelli was the second owner.

