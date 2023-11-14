Local

Boy, 6, given trip to Disney World through Make-A-Wish Foundation

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Boy, 6, given trip to Disney World through Make-A-Wish Foundation

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A 6-year-old boy was granted his wish to go to Disney World at a restaurant in the North Hills on Monday.

The owner of Thorn Hill Tap House, Marc Teklinski, donates a portion of sales to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We’re on our fourth year here, we’re lucky enough to grant a wish each year since we’ve been open and we’re very happy to be involved,” Teklinski said.

This year’s donation is being used to send Decker Hopkins, 6, and his family to Disney World.

Decker has myotonic dystrophy, which is a genetic disorder that affects the muscles and other organs in the body.

“We’re just very excited obviously. Supposedly it’s, everything I read online, it’s a great time for kids like him. They roll out the red carpet so we’re looking forward to it,” Sean Hopkins, Decker’s dad, said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh medics respond to 15 calls at Acrisure Stadium during Steelers game, 3 hospitalized
  • Drake, J. Cole coming to Pittsburgh
  • Former Pittsburgh Public Schools police officer found guilty in sex abuse case found dead in cell
  • VIDEO: Monroeville police chief gives update on officer shot following chase
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read