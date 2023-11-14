Boy, 6, given trip to Disney World through Make-A-Wish Foundation

PITTSBURGH — A 6-year-old boy was granted his wish to go to Disney World at a restaurant in the North Hills on Monday.

The owner of Thorn Hill Tap House, Marc Teklinski, donates a portion of sales to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We’re on our fourth year here, we’re lucky enough to grant a wish each year since we’ve been open and we’re very happy to be involved,” Teklinski said.

This year’s donation is being used to send Decker Hopkins, 6, and his family to Disney World.

Decker has myotonic dystrophy, which is a genetic disorder that affects the muscles and other organs in the body.

“We’re just very excited obviously. Supposedly it’s, everything I read online, it’s a great time for kids like him. They roll out the red carpet so we’re looking forward to it,” Sean Hopkins, Decker’s dad, said.

