Boyce Park Wave Pool scheduled to reopen for Labor Day weekend

By WPXI.com News Staff

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Boyce Park Wave Pool is scheduled to reopen after it was closed for several weeks.

The pool was first closed on Aug. 12 because of power issues.

On Thursday, Allegheny County Parks announced that the public could head back this weekend

The pool will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The reopening comes just in time for Pooches in the Pool, a special event where residents can bring their dogs for an opportunity to play in the pool.

That event will be held on Labor Day and start at 4 p.m. The pool close at 3 p.m. as crews get the location ready.

