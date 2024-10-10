‘Bracing for impact’: Pittsburgh natives impacted by Hurricane Milton share their stories

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburghers are riding out Hurricane Milton.

“We are bracing for impact,” Sonni Abatta told Channel 11. She moved to Orlando 15 years ago and says forecasters are calling for 90 mph wind gusts overnight. Rain fell for much of Wednesday.

“I am hoping that the advantage of some of this happening overnight means we’ll be able to keep the kids calm and get through it. There’s nothing else we can do except ride it out,” she said.

Abatta is not in an evacuation zone. Neither is Don Brozick. He lives north of Orlando and is president of the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Club made up of former Pittsburghers.

“We took all our furniture out and all the things loose around the house and brought it in the house,” Brozick said. “We have enough bottled water and everything. The only thing is, hopefully, we’re not going to lose power.”

To the east, Sharon native Jodie Nezdoba lives in Fort Pierce. Milton’s shadow has already brought a number of tornadoes to the area.

“I’ve never had to deal with this,” Jodie said. She’s lived there for 18 years. “Usually, any of the ones that hit on the West Coast, I never have to worry about over here. Maybe a few high winds, but nothing like this.”

All three have the same message.

“Please just think of us and pray for us,” Jodie said.

“Pray hard if you can and send good energy and good vibes down here because we can feel it,” Abatta said.

“Say some prayers for a lot of people because there’s a lot of people from Pittsburgh down here,” Brozick said.

