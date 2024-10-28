Branch cuts down 57% in Pittsburgh in 2024, here’s who closed the most

PITTSBURGH — Banks are still shedding branches in southwestern Pennsylvania, but not as dramatically as in past years. For 2024, the region will lose 12, compared with at least 28 in 2023, a 57% decline.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut the most — four so far with the fifth scheduled to close its doors in December.

Banks tend to close fewer branches in the second half of the year, at least in the Pittsburgh metro, and 2024 is no exception: 11 occurred by July. In 2023, 20 closed in January alone, a record for a single month here.

