Brentwood Borough Police Department searching for missing, endangered man

BRENTWOOD BOROUGH, Pa. — The Brentwood Borough Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Darrell Klette was last seen on July 12 at 6 a.m.

Klette is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a “zen” style tattoo on his forearm.

Police said Klette’s hair has been cut since the photo above was taken.

Klette could be suffering from depression and police consider him to be endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

