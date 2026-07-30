Bridgeville police cracking down on illegal wrong-way parking

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — On August 1, Bridgeville police officers plan to start ticketing cars and trucks that are parked along the sidewalk in the opposite direction of traffic.

On Thursday, Channel 11 crews were set up along Carol Avenue, where we spotted at least two parked cars facing the wrong direction.

“The section of the [PA Motor] vehicle code [3354] states that you shall be within 12 inches of the curb. That is not what we’re enforcing. It’s that the right tires have to be to the curb,” said Bridgeville police chief Gary James.

James said his department is seeing more and more of this and that it all comes down to safety.

He said his officers have been issuing warning notices since March. Soon, violators will face a penalty.

“They’ll get a $15 borough ticket. We’re not giving them state tickets,” James said.

Some neighbors who live along Hickman Street said they’re all for police enforcing parking ordinances and state code because they’ve had their fair share of issues.

“Four times in about a two-week period last November, we had somebody block our driveway,” said Julie Capone.

Others said they’re not worried about parking and believe police should be cracking down on other traffic issues instead.

“Focus on speeding - speeding on this street,” said Barbara Duguid.

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