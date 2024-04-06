Local

Bronny James enters NBA Draft and transfer portal, could land at Duquesne, per report

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 24 USC at UCLA LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 24: USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) during a college basketball game against the UCLA Bruins on February 24, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Bronny James has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility and in turn has entered the transfer portal.

If James goes undrafted, he could end up playing at Duquesne, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski, citing sources, said that Duquesne is expected to be among James’ “prominent considerations” if he returns to collegiate play.

Duquesne’s new men’s basketball coach Dru Joyce III is a longtime friend of the James family and played high school basketball with LeBron James.

>> Duquesne formally introduces Dru Joyce III as new men’s basketball coach

Joyce was promoted to head coach after Keith Dambrot, who coached LeBron James in high school, announced his retirement.

