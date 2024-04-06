Bronny James enters NBA Draft and transfer portal, could land at Duquesne, per report

PITTSBURGH — Bronny James has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility and in turn has entered the transfer portal.

If James goes undrafted, he could end up playing at Duquesne, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski, citing sources, said that Duquesne is expected to be among James’ “prominent considerations” if he returns to collegiate play.

Duquesne’s new men’s basketball coach Dru Joyce III is a longtime friend of the James family and played high school basketball with LeBron James.

Joyce was promoted to head coach after Keith Dambrot, who coached LeBron James in high school, announced his retirement.

