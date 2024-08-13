Brothmonger secures physical location, expects to open this fall

PITTSBURGH — Earlier this year, Sarah Coppolo raised almost $100,000 to secure a permanent home for her small-batch soup business, Brothmonger. Now, that space is secured, and she expects to open it this fall.

Coppolo first launched Brothmonger in 2018 out of her kitchen by making her mother’s sausage tortellini soup for friends when they would get sick. She began selling it through the internet, and then began selling soups through markets, including the Linea Verde Green Market in Bloomfield. After bouncing around multiple shared kitchen spaces, in May she decided to lock down a permanent space, launching a Honeycomb Credit campaign that raised almost $100,000.

Now, she’s used those funds to acquire 4770 Liberty Ave. in Bloomfield, the site of the former Pad Thai Noodle. She plans on utilizing the kitchen to make soups, but won’t be offering table service. Instead, she’ll offer soups to go.

