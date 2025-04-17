Brownsville Area High School operating on a 2-hour delay due to ‘act of vandalism’

Brownsville Area High School in Fayette County is operating on a 2-hour delay Thursday morning due to an “act of vandalism” on school grounds.

This comes a day after the district said an “unauthorized individual” got inside the Middle School. The person left before police arrived but troopers searched the building to make sure it was safe.

Right now, it’s unknown if the two incidents are connected.

Channel 11’s Lauren Talotta is working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group