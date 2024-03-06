‘Burgh Bus’ offering party shuttles to and from shows at Star Lake

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Traffic can be a hassle going in and out of The Pavilion at Star Lake.

>> Traffic delays cause problems for concert-goers at The Pavilion at Star Lake

New this year, the Burgh Bus will be offering shuttles to and from all concerts at the venue for the 2024 season.

“Before we even launched the bus in 2022, this was on our list of things we really wanted to do,” says Burgh Bus owner Nick Walker. “This is the first year we have two buses, so that’s going to free up our availability, and we could make it happen.”

The company said it launched trial runs to and from Star Lake twice last summer. One was a ticketed event and the other was private.

“We got to try it out, and we know that it works. Going to shows there is so much fun, but it’s such a pain to get out there, park, all of that. We knew that we could do something to make it much better,” Walker said.

Forty-four seats are available on the bus for each show. The group will meet at the Duquesne Incline parking lot on West Carson Street and the current plan is to leave two hours before the show.

Tickets are $45 per person and include the ride to and from the venue.

For more information on the Burgh Bus, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group