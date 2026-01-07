Burns White elects CEO to three-year term

PITTSBURGH — Burns White LLC has elected CEO Stuart T. O’Neal III to a three-year term, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

O’Neal took the helm in late 2024. He had been tapped to succeed Mary-Jo Rebelo, who left to become general counsel at long-time client Audia International Inc. A more than 13-year veteran of the firm who built his career in eastern Pennsylvania, O’Neal completed the remainder of Rebelo’s term which ran through the end of 2025. He is the first Burns White CEO who is not based in southwestern Pennsylvania. O’Neal continues as a member of the firm’s executive committee.

Burns White, based in the Strip District, is Pittsburgh’s 12th-largest law firm according to the List published by the Business Times on Jan. 17, 2025, ranked by the number of local attorneys, which was 63. It counted 140 employees here. Firmwide, Burns White has more than 160 lawyers across 14 locations in Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

