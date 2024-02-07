Busy Bethel Park road restricted for drilling operation

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A busy road in Bethel Park will see lane restrictions for a week for a drilling operation.

According to PennDOT, drilling on Baptist Road will start on Wednesday, weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will be on Baptist Road between Library Road and Brownsville Road, PennDOT said. They will be in place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday, Feb. 14.

PennDOT is asking motorists to use caution if traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

