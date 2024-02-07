Local

Busy Bethel Park road restricted for drilling operation

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A busy road in Bethel Park will see lane restrictions for a week for a drilling operation.

According to PennDOT, drilling on Baptist Road will start on Wednesday, weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will be on Baptist Road between Library Road and Brownsville Road, PennDOT said. They will be in place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday, Feb. 14.

PennDOT is asking motorists to use caution if traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Student loan forgiveness: Two dates borrowers need to know now
  • Survey: Gen Z most-likely to commit ‘friendly fraud’
  • 6-year-old held in dog crate, assaulted ‘multiple’ times, state police say; parents charged
  • VIDEO: Locally-owned pharmacy in Butler County closes its doors after 17 years
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read