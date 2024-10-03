Local

Butler Area School District changing transportation company next year

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BUTLER, Pa. — The Butler Area School District is changing its transportation company next year.

The school district said the contract with the current transportation provider is up at the end of this year and that A.J. Myers & Sons Inc. will be taking over the service.

In a statement, the school district said the A.J. Myers fleet will feature newer vehicles equipped with modern amenities. The company also offers more competitive pay and comprehensive compensation packages for bus drivers and will hire current drivers back for the upcoming school year.

“This change reflects our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our students and their families,” the statement said.

The change will not impact established routes for this school year.

