Butler Area School District closed Thursday after threats made overnight

BUTLER, Pa. — The Butler Area School District will be closed Thursday after overnight threats.

In a letter to parents, superintendent Brian J. White, Jr. said some of the threats were specifically directed at the Senior High School while others generally referred to Butler.

Law enforcement has not determined whether the threats are credible or not, the letter said.

“This situation is incredibly disruptive to our school community. It is unreasonable to expect our students and staff to focus on learning in an environment clouded by fear and uncertainty. While I am disappointed by the impact this situation has on our students and families, I am deeply frustrated by the individuals responsible for this disruption and the emotional distress they have caused,” White said.

White also said he is committed to pursuing all available legal avenues to hold those making the threats responsible.

“I sincerely apologize for the disruption this has caused to your families. We will continue to take this matter seriously and will pursue it with the utmost diligence,” White said.

It will be determined later Thursday if evening activities are still on as scheduled.

Wednesday, some schools in the Butler Area School District were under a perimeter lockdown after a vague threat was made to secondary schools in the region.

