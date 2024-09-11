Butler Area Intermediate, Senior high schools under perimeter lockdown after ‘vague’ threat

BUTLER, Pa. — Some schools in the Butler Area School District are under a perimeter lockdown after a threat was made.

In a letter sent to families, superintendent Brian J. White, Jr. said a vague threat was made to secondary schools in the region, and that there is currently no indication there was a specific threat to the Intermediate High School or Senior High School.

Both schools are operating in a perimeter lockdown as a precaution to ensure the safety of students, the letter said. Local police were notified and will have more presence at the campus.

“As a reminder, the school district takes all threats seriously. If you see or hear any disturbing statements involving our schools or students, please remember to immediately report it to the school district and local law enforcement. Also, if you ever have questions or concerns about school safety, please contact your child’s principal,” the letter said.

There is no indication of a threat made to the elementary level at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group