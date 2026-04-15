Butler County man pleads guilty to threatening to murder President Trump, other US officials

A Butler County man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Shawn Monper, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening to assault and murder U.S. officials and federal law enforcement.

As part of the plea agreement, Monper also took responsibility for other counts he was charged with, the DOJ says.

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Prosecutors claim that the FBI began investigating Monper on April 8, 2025, after threats were made on YouTube by a user named “Mr Satan.”

Investigators connected the internet activity to Monper’s home in Western Pennsylvania, the DOJ says.

Monper allegedly tried to get a firearms permit shortly after Trump’s inauguration.

The DOJ says Monper made these comments using his “Mr Satan” account:

February 2025: “I have bought several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office.”

March 2025: “Eventually im going to do a mass shooting,” and “I have been buying 1 gun a month since the election, body armor, and ammo.”

Prosecutors claim Monper made threats against Trump, other U.S. officials and ICE agents between January and April 2025. These are the two he pleaded guilty to making:

February 2025: “Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way…”

March 2025: “ICE are terrorist people, we need to start killing them.”

Monper was arrested on federal charges on April 9, 2025.

Monper’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12. He could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

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