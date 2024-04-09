Butler County sees more than $600M in visitor spending

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Butler County is seeing a major increase in visitor spending.

According to the Butler County Tourism & Convention Bureau, visitor spending in 2022 increased by more than $93 million compared to 2021.

In the latest Economic Impact of Pennsylvania’s Travel and Tourism report, it showed more than $600 million was spent in 2022.

“We are proud to see the county continue to contribute to our local economy in such an impactful way,” said President Jack Cohen “These numbers represent how vital the tourism industry is.”

A whopping $170 million was spent on transportation in Butler County, with $138 million on food and beverage.

Retail spending saw $109 million from visitors and $114 million was spent on recreation.

Roughly $68 million was spent on lodging.

The increase in visitor spending benefits local businesses and generates tax revenue.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group