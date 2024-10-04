Local

Butler County Sheriff expects as many as 60,000 people to attend Saturday’s Trump rally

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

Donald Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

BUTLER, Pa. — A crowd is already building in Butler ahead of former President Donald Trump’s return on Saturday evening.

The Butler County Sheriff tells Channel 11 he expects anywhere from 50,000 to 60,000 people to be in attendance.

We have Team 11 coverage as Trump’s return to the Butler Farm Show grounds gets closer.

On 11 News at 5, the other notable names headed to Butler and a look into safety precautions being taken.

    TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

