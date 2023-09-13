Butler County warns some personal information impacted during breach of single email account

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Butler County is notifying the public of a “data security incident” where personally identifiable information was impacted.

The county says in early August it learned an email account connected to the jail was sending unauthorized spam emails. Through an investigation, the county learned someone had unauthorized access to the employee’s email “for a limited time.” The contents of the email were copied by the unauthorized user. The county determined personally identifiable information was impacted.

The county is reviewing the contents of the email to learn what information may have been involved, who may have been affected and where those people reside. The review is ongoing and once it’s over the county will provide written notice to anyone impacted and offer complimentary credit monitoring services where appropriate.

So far, the county says it hasn’t found that any personal information was released or sold on the dark web because of this incident.

Still, officials encourage people to closely monitor their financial accounts and credit reports, and report any unusual activity to law enforcement.

