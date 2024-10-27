Butler County woman accused of illegally keeping over $10K giver to her for psychic readings

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman who police said posed as a psychic and got over $10,000 for readings in Butler County is facing charges.

Court documents say the victim met Sophia Ashley Williams, 37, at the Thistlewaite Vineyards in Greene County for an intuitive reading on about June 19. Williams asked the victim if she would like to explore some issues they had discussed during that reading with another session. The victim agreed and met Williams at her house. Williams charged $525 for the first session.

Over three months Williams and the victim stayed in touch and met at her house in Adams Township. She allegedly continued to ask for more money and even some treasured belongings.

Court documents said Williams asked the victim for their grandmother’s silver necklace and her mother’s wedding ring. Williams promised to keep the items safe and return them because of their importance.

On another occasion, police say Williams asked for $3,500 all in $100 bills. She told the victim to wrap the money in a solid white handkerchief after writing their birthday, their mother’s birthday and their grandmother’s birthday on it.

Police say that as the requests for money continued, the victim grew skeptical and felt uncomfortable when Williams asked for $5,100 for a meeting on Aug. 4. In response, she allegedly reassured the victim they would get the money back and that it would be kept safe. In this instance, she allegedly told the victim to bring the money because the jealousy of their ancestors was “fiscal in nature.”

On Aug. 24 Williams called the victim and asked for $4,700 because the number had “come to her through her meditations, court documents say. She allegedly continued to assure the victim all money would be returned.

The victim took the words to heart and when they had enough they went to Williams and asked for the money back. Williams told them the money and jewelry were “safely stored at her temple where she did her meditations.”

Police were brought into the situation and made contact with Williams over the phone. They said she initially denied taking the money but later said she could afford to pay whatever amount the victim said she owed to avoid criminal charges.

Those charges were ultimately filed on Thursday when police say they were informed that Williams had told the victim if they wanted their money and belongings back they needed to do everything without officers involved. Police say she then threatened to only pay the money back at $100 per month if law enforcement became involved.

Williams now faces a felony charge of theft by deception and false impression.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group