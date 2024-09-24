Butler neighbors react to President Trump’s return in October

BUTLER, Pa. — Many people in Butler are reacting to former President Donald Trump’s return to Butler County next week on Saturday, Oct 5th.

“I think it’s great he’s going to come back to where it all happened, really shows he’s supportive of the area,” said Jared Marshall.

Multiple sources tell Channel 11 that the rally will possibly be held at the Butler Farm Show. Forward Township Supervisor Mark Wilson thinks this will help bring back Butler’s reputation.

>> Former President Trump says he plans to return to Butler in October

“I think it’s a great thing for the area. Hopefully, it will downplay the stigma that we’ve had in Butler County since the assassination attempt. I’m kind of surprised. He’s going back to the farm show but it shows he has some determination,” Wilson said.

Authorities said on July 13, Thomas Crooks shot the former president during his campaign rally killing local fire chief Corey Comperatore and injuring two others.

Weeks later, Trump posted on Truth Social that he would be going back to Butler for another rally and honoring the victims.

“I think it’s very nice that he will be paying tribute to these people, especially a fallen hero,” said Wilson.

Some people are hoping there’s extra security at next week’s rally, especially after the second assassination attempt in West Palm Beach, Florida 10 days ago.

“Personally, I’m going. I think all of us are a little more excited and feel safer,” said Shayna Bonfardine.

“I don’t think there are any safety concerns, I’m sure they will have better coverage of the area,” said Marshall.

“I wouldn’t have concerns going I think security after all that’s been happening in the last month or so I would think security is going to be triple than it should be,” said Wilson.

Right now, Channel 11 still waiting for confirmation from local officials that the rally will take place at the Butler Farm Show next week.

