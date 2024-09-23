Here’s when former President Donald Trump will return to Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Butler on Oct. 5, sources tell NBC News.

Trump first announced in late July that he planned to return to Butler, after a gunman opened fire at his rally on July 13.

Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief, was killed at the July 13 rally.

Trump plans to honor Comperatore and the two men who were injured in the assassination attempt when he returns to Butler.

“I will be going back to Butler, Pennsylvania for a big and beautiful rally, honoring the soul of our beloved firefighting hero Corey and those brave patriots injured two weeks ago. What a day it will be-- fight, fight, fight!” the former president said on Truth Social over the summer.

