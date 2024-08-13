Former President Trump says he plans to return to Butler in October

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump plans to return to Butler in October.

NBC News reports the former president made the announcement during his virtual event with Elon Musk on X.

“We’re all set up, and the people are fantastic in Butler,” Trump said during the event.

Trump first announced he planned to return to Butler on July 26, nearly two weeks after a gunman tried to assassinate him at the Butler Farm Show Grounds.

>> Trump injured in assassination attempt at rally in Butler; 1 attendee, suspected shooter killed

When he made his July 26 announcement, Trump said he planned to honor Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the shooting, and the two men who were injured.

>> Butler Trump rally attendees describe panic as shots rang out during attempted Trump assassination

“I will be going back to Butler, Pennsylvania for a big and beautiful rally, honoring the soul of our beloved firefighting hero Corey and those brave patriots injured two weeks ago. What a day it will be-- fight, fight, fight!” the former president said on Truth Social.

>> ‘A true hero’: Vigil held to pay tribute to life, legacy of man killed at Trump rally in Butler

An exact date for his next rally in Butler has not been announced.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group