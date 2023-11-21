Caliente delivers 20 pizzas to Make-A-Wish recipient’s Butler elementary school

BUTLER, Pa. — Last month, Make-A-Wish recipient 8-year-old Kora Houtz, along with Pittsburgh Steelers’ Larry Ogunjobi, created a brand-new pizza custom pizza from Caliente Pizza & Draft House called the “Kora Strong Pizza.” This week, Houtz’s classmates got to try her new creation.

On Tuesday, Caliente delivered 20 Kora Strong Pizzas to Houtz’s school, McQuistion Elementary in Butler.

Houtz was diagnosed with cystinosis, a rare genetic disease, several years ago. Kora received her wish to swim with dolphins in Florida last summer. Her mother wrote a book inspired by her called “I Am Kora Strong,” and Kora recently visited Caliente in Aspinwall to create the Kora Strong Pizza alongside Ogunjobi.

The pizza, loaded up with some of Houtz’s and Ogunjobi’s favorite ingredients, is a Brooklyn-style thin crust pie with a garlic butter base, spinach, cherry tomatoes, olives, roasted chicken and mozzarella, provolone and feta cheeses.

The Kora Strong Pizza will be available at all seven Caliente locations through Dec. 31. Caliente said they guarantee the funding of two children’s wishes in the amount of $10,000, by donating $10 from every pizza sold to the Foundation.

“It’s not every day that a kid gets to meet a professional football player, let alone create a custom-made pizza with them, and we’re thrilled to have been able to provide that opportunity for Kora, and to fund the wishes of other children in the area as well,” said Bogacz.

Caliente will also be promoting Houtz’s book and selling it in-store at all of its locations

