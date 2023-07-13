California sea lion announced as latest edition to Pittsburgh Zoo baby boom

The baby boom at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is still going strong.

The zoo announced Kai, a male California sea lion pup, was born on June 16. He and his mom Kelilah are said to be doing well.

He is the fifth species to be born at the zoo this year. He joins two Western lowland gorillas, twin Amur leopard cubs, three nyala calves and several pot-bellied seahorses as the newest animals to call the zoo home.

A zoo spokesperson said staff picked Kai’s name, which means “sea” in the Hawaiian language and includes letters from his mom’s name.

“The Pittsburgh Zoo’s Animal Care team was with Kelilah throughout her journey, and we are happy to say the end result is a happy and healthy sea lion pup,” said Henry Kacprzyk, curator of Reptiles and Kids Kingdom, said in a statement.

Zoogoers can see Kai at the Zoo’s Kids Kingdom sea lion habitat.

