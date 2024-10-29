Calvin Austin III Goes Off, Steelers Overcome Red Zone Woes to Edge Giants, 26-18

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense moved the ball up and down the field against the New York Giants, but it took the special teams unit to get into the end zone.

After a first-half marred by red zone mishaps, it took a big play by punt returner Calvin Austin III, who broke off a 73-yard return early in the third quarter for his first career return touchdown, breaking open a 26-18 victory for the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The punt return touchdown was the first of Austin’s career and the first for a Steelers player since Diontae Johnson ran one back against the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. It came at exactly the right time for the Steelers, who had been dominating on the stat sheet, but had a hard time getting into the end zone.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group