Car crosses over median & crashes, shutting down southbound lanes of I-79 in North Strabane Township

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 79 in North Strabane Township are closed after a crash.

A car crossed over the median and crashed over a hillside around 2:30 p.m., a Washington County 911 supervisor confirmed.

Initial reports indicated that passengers were ejected from the car.

All southbound lanes are closed between Exit 48 toward Southpointe and Exit 45 toward Canonsburg.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

