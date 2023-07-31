ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car fire spread to a local business in Ross Township.

PHOTOS: Car fire spreads to local business in Ross Township

Allegheny County 911 confirmed police, fire and EMS units were called to the 1100 block of Perry Highway at 4:09 p.m.

Photos from the scene showed flames pouring from a car and black smoke filling the air.

Smoke was also seen coming from the roof at Willi’s Ski and Snowboard.

According to the business’s website, the Willi’s shops are closed during the spring and summer months. They’re scheduled to reopen on Labor Day weekend.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group