Local

Car fire spreads to local business in Ross Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car fire spread to a local business in Ross Township.

PHOTOS: Car fire spreads to local business in Ross Township

Allegheny County 911 confirmed police, fire and EMS units were called to the 1100 block of Perry Highway at 4:09 p.m.

Photos from the scene showed flames pouring from a car and black smoke filling the air.

Smoke was also seen coming from the roof at Willi’s Ski and Snowboard.

According to the business’s website, the Willi’s shops are closed during the spring and summer months. They’re scheduled to reopen on Labor Day weekend.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 1 dead after stabbing on Greyhound Bus along I-376
  • 17-year-old dead after shooting in Mt. Oliver identified
  • Defense, prosecution rest in final phase of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
  • VIDEO:Victim in Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting honored during tradition in Squirrel Hill
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read