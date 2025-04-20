Car rolls onto roof in overnight Penn Hills crash

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police in Allegheny County are investigating an overnight rollover crash.

Penn Hills volunteer firefighters responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Allegheny River Boulevard and Nadine Road around 4 a.m. Sunday.

When first responders got on scene, they found the vehicle on its roof, but the people inside got out on their own. They were later evaluated by medics, but it’s unclear if they were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

