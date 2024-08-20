Local

Car slams into grocery store in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A car slammed into a grocery store in Arlington Tuesday morning.

Our crew saw heavy damage to the front of a store in the 2400 block of Arlington Avenue.

The glass door was shattered and cigarette cartons were seen scattered on the floor.

A witness told Channel 11 that the person who hit the store left the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

