Car slams into house in Neshannock; charges pending, police say

NESHANNOCK, Pa. — A car slammed into a house in Neshannock Tuesday night.

According to Neshannock police, the crash happened on Mercer Road near Mitchell Road just before 10:30 p.m.

A blue Jeep went several feet off the roadway and hit a van that was parked in the driveway before hitting a house, police said. The house, van and yard received heavy damage.

The driver was taken to the hospital from the scene. The homeowner was not injured.

Charges are pending once an investigation is complete, police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group