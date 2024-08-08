Local

Car slams into house in Neshannock; charges pending, police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
NESHANNOCK, Pa. — A car slammed into a house in Neshannock Tuesday night.

According to Neshannock police, the crash happened on Mercer Road near Mitchell Road just before 10:30 p.m.

A blue Jeep went several feet off the roadway and hit a van that was parked in the driveway before hitting a house, police said. The house, van and yard received heavy damage.

The driver was taken to the hospital from the scene. The homeowner was not injured.

Charges are pending once an investigation is complete, police said.

