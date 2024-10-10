Carnegie Mellon University named in federal price-fixing lawsuit

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University was named among 40 private schools in a federal price-fixing lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed the alleged price-fixing agreement increased the cost of tuition by over $6,000 compared to other schools that were not part of the College Board’s agreement.

According to the lawsuit, this agreement has been in place since 2006.

“Defendants have engaged in concerted action to require a noncustodial parent of any applicant seeking non-federal financial aid to provide financial information (the “NCP Agreed Pricing Strategy”). That concerted action substantially raised the prices that Plaintiffs and Class members pay to attend college. Absent this agreement the University Defendants would have competed in offering financial aid in order to enroll their top candidates,” the lawsuit said.

Channel 11 has reached out to Carnegie Mellon University and has not heard back.

You can read the full lawsuit below.

Lawsuit Complaint by WPXI Staff on Scribd

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group