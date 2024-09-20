Cars plow into Gaetano’s, damaging business on Banksville Road

PITTSBURGH — A popular Beechview business will need to be repaired after what witnesses described as a chain-reaction accident Thursday night, as several cars plowed into Gaetano’s Banquet Center and Catering.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said just before 7 p.m., officers were called to a crash involving several cars. They said a man was driving down Coast Avenue, toward Banksville Road, when another driver reportedly cut him off. He swerved to avoid a collision but ultimately hit three other vehicles, two of which were parked, and ended up hitting the building.

Witnesses told Channel 11 a wedding is reportedly scheduled at Gaetano’s this weekend and that while most of the damage is to the building’s exterior, a coat closet inside will need to be rebuilt. Public Safety officials said a building inspector will check for structural damage and tell us no one was seriously hurt, which witnesses were happy to hear.

“You care about the families, you worry about people involved in the accident, and you hope they get home safe,” said Carl Krauser, who lives nearby and drove past the scene.

PLI was called to inspect the building for structural damage, according to Public Safety officials.

