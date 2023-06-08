Cat rescue in Westmoreland County looking for answers after suspected case of animal abuse

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Earlier this week, a woman dropped off a cat in distress at the clinic at Frankie’s Friends Cat Rescue in New Kensington. Immediately, volunteers knew something was very wrong. Veterinarians found a piece of electrical wire twisted around the cat’s leg - so much so that it was cutting off circulation.

“We have him bandaged up right now…” said Julia McCurry of Frankie’s Friends. “We’re not sure if the limb can be saved at this point, due to the infection.”

It’s been a rough few days for Sparky the Cat, who is believed to be less than a year old and facing the possibility of having his leg amputated. Volunteers believe this was 100 percent intentional.

“Unless he can grow thumbs and twist it on himself…this wasn’t an accident,” McCurry said.

Sparky is able to hobble around the clinic as staff members try to make him comfortable. They said sparky was found in a trailer park in Sarver and have seen cases like this before. Last year, Channel 11 met Vic, who was found with a rubber band wound tightly around his leg.

Volunteers rely on donations to help care for these animals in need but said that even with help from the public, these situations never get easier.

“What type of person would do this to this cat? This is a sweet little guy who just wants attention – so obviously, I mean, he doesn’t deserve this,” McCurry said.

Once he is healed, Sparky will be placed up for adoption. If you would like to know more or can help with the investigation, give Frankie’s Friends a call.

