Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh dispensed from Sunday Mass obligation due to major winter storm

PITTSBURGH — Catholics in the Diocese of Pittsburgh have been dispensed from their Sunday Mass obligation due to the major winter storm expected this weekend.

Bishop Mark Eckman granted the dispensation on Friday, as the Pittsburgh region prepares for the most significant snowfall in years.

“In light of these forecasts, the Diocese urges parishioners to place safety first in considering weekend travel,” a release reads.

Local conditions may vary, so there will be limited Masses at only certain churches this weekend, the diocese says. Parishioners are urged to check parish websites and social media pages or call their parish office before going out.

Those who are able can attend a Saturday vigil Mass, the diocese says. Those who can’t may “sanctify the Lord’s day” by reading scripture, watching a livestreamed or televised Mass or making a spiritual communion.

Eckman also encourages parishioners to look out for neighbors during the storm, especially the elderly, people who live alone or those who may need assistance.

