Century III Mall owners hit with fines totaling $240,000

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The owners of the dilapidated Century III Mall have been hit with fines totaling $240,000.

According to court records, a judge on Wednesday found “Century III Mall Pa LLC” guilty of three summary charges. The citations - for weeds, sanitation and an unsafe structure - each come with a $80,000 fine.

The mall has until Jan. 5, 2024, six months from the hearing date, to appeal. According to court staff, the mall can alternatively appeal within 30 days.

An attorney representing the mall was reached via phone on Thursday, but declined to comment.

Channel 11 has covered repeated complaints over the mall’s structure, which has posed significant safety risks for first responders. In recent months, trespassers have set fire to the mall while creating other damage.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Arson suspected as cause of fire at Century III Mall

We covered a condemnation hearing last month.

RELATED >>> Leaders present evidence to support condemnation of Century III Mall at public hearing

According to West Mifflin officials, the solicitor is set to make a recommendation regarding whether or not to condemn the building during a caucus meeting on July 12. Depending on the outcome, council members could move to condemn the building during the legislative meeting on July 18.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group