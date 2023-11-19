Champs up next: Penguins Game 17 vs. Golden Knights

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8-0) play their third game in four days Sunday when the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-2) visit PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins have lost two in a row, including Saturday’s 4-2 setback against the Hurricanes at Carolina.

The Golden Knights lost 4-3 in overtime Saturday against the Flyers in Philadelphia. They have lost four of their past six (2-3-1) after an 11-1 start.

The Penguins’ two-game slide comes on the tails of a five-game winning streak that seemed to instill confidence and provide relief.

Now the team is back to .500 and still looking for some consistently strong play, particularly on the power play.

