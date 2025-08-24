Chance of showers to end the day; week will start with sun and clouds

PITTSBURGH — It’s warm this evening as a stalled-out cold front sits across Pittsburgh.

There is a chance of a few showers, mainly east and south of the city through the evening. Big changes are coming as cooler air and comfortable conditions follow the cold front tonight and settle in for the week.

We will start the week with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s. A cool northwesterly wind will bring a chance for a few lake effect rain showers to the area both Monday and Tuesday.

There will be a fall feeling in the air through the week, with highs in the 70s and a few very cool nights for the middle of the week. Low temperatures will dip to around 50 degrees with the coolest air expected early Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

