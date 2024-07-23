Chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education to leave role this fall

PENNSYLVANIA — The chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) will be leaving his role this fall.

PASSHE announced Tuesday that Dr. Dan Greenstein will complete his service on Oct. 11, 2024.

“For six years, I have poured my heart and soul into our system, its people, mission, and places. My passion for our work, students, and cause is unwavering,” said Greenstein in his message to the PASSHE community, noting that a significant amount of “good, critical, and undoubtedly hard work” is yet to be done.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve you as chancellor. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity, the collegiality, the camaraderie and the progress we have made,” Greenstein continued.

Greenstein has served as chancellor of PASSHE since September 2018, leading a system redesign effort that has resulted in improved financial stability for the system, increased new-student enrollment, restored legislative relationships and increased state investment.

“Since he arrived, Dan has been singularly focused on redesigning PASSHE and positioning it for the future,” said Cynthia Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors. “He is passionate about higher education, he is passionate about student success, and we are a better system today because of his leadership.”

“Perhaps the single most important thing we’ve done is freeze tuition every year since I arrived, thus securing PASSHE’s place as the most affordable four-year option for students,” said Greenstein. “That was possible only because of the hard work of our universities in controlling costs, because of the mission-mindedness of the Board of Governors and because of the renewed investment by the legislature and the governor.”

The Board of Governors will commence a national search for the next chancellor and will identify an interim chancellor who will be appointed when Greenstein ends his service.

“Because of Dan’s leadership, we are in a solid position to search for the next chancellor,” said Shapira. “This role presents an opportunity for someone to pick up the mantle and advance innovation and the transformation process of a system that is more stable, more transparent, more accountable, more collaborative, and more engaged with our elected leaders than ever before.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group