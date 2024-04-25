Local

Channel 11′s Talia Kirkland named on New Pittsburgh Courier’s list of FAB 40 Under 40

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Talia Kirkland Talia Kirkland

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11′s Talia Kirkland was named on the New Pittsburgh Courier’s FAB 40 Under 40 Awards list.

The list recognizes 40 Black men and women who “encourage others through their leadership, achievements and service in their communities and professional fields.”

“Once again, the New Pittsburgh Courier is pleased to honor these awesome individuals recognized as the Fab 40 Under 40. They join an enviable list of emerging leaders who have contributed greatly over the years to the Pittsburgh region’s growth, in a variety of professions,” said Rod Doss, Courier editor and publisher.

Kirkland is the only television reporter mentioned in the list.

Click here to see the full list of honorees.

