Local

Chargers QB Justin Herbert active vs. Steelers, expected to start

By Chris Ward, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Rams Chargers Football Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea) (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP)

By Chris Ward, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (high ankle sprain) is active for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he’s expected to start, according to multiple reports. Herbert tested the ankle before the game, and the Chargers believe their star quarterback will be good to go. Just in case something goes haywire, L.A. has both backup quarterbacks Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke active.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Herbert felt better on Saturday than he did Friday. The Steelers have expected Herbert but prepared for alternatives, too.

Herbert said on Friday his ankle is “getting better every day” and described the pain as “not great.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Allegheny County Health Department issues consumer alert for Nakama Japanse Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
  • Woman killed in crash on Parkway East in Pittsburgh
  • Police officer taken to hospital after being hit by suspected drunk driver in Robinson Township
  • VIDEO:Health inspectors found evidence of sewage backup, mold-like substances at Panther Pit, per report
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read