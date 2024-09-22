Chargers QB Justin Herbert active vs. Steelers, expected to start

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (high ankle sprain) is active for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he’s expected to start, according to multiple reports. Herbert tested the ankle before the game, and the Chargers believe their star quarterback will be good to go. Just in case something goes haywire, L.A. has both backup quarterbacks Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke active.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Herbert felt better on Saturday than he did Friday. The Steelers have expected Herbert but prepared for alternatives, too.

Herbert said on Friday his ankle is “getting better every day” and described the pain as “not great.”

